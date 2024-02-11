Nothing but respect from Kevin Durant towards Stephen Curry.

Kevin Durant didn't hold back in his praises for Stephen Curry after the sharpshooter powered the Golden State Warriors to a clutch win over the Phoenix Suns.

Durant and his Suns were so close to ending the Warriors' winning streak on Saturday, leading 112-110 with 3.3 seconds left on the clock. Unfortunately for them, Curry had other plans, as the Warriors superstar delivered a gut-wrenching 3-pointer to take the lead.

Durant himself could only smile after seeing Curry play hero for the Warriors against his new team. And while they still had 0.7 seconds left to stage one final shot, the Suns were unable to do anything as the final buzzer sounded.

Speaking to reporters inside the locker room after the 113-112 loss, Durant was full of praises for Curry and even went as far as to declaring the four-time NBA champion as a Top 5 player ever.

“Greatest ever at his position, top 5 player of all time,” Durant said when asked about Curry.

While some fans and experts alike would probably argue over Kevin Durant's remarks, there's no denying that the Suns star's praise on Stephen Curry is warranted. After all, Curry himself is already the undisputed greatest shooter of all time.

Furthermore, while the Warriors have largely struggled this 2023-24 season, Curry has remained a bright spot for the team even at 35 years old. Curry has accomplished everything there is to accomplish, and true enough, what he has done is more than enough to be in the Top 5 players of all time or at least be in the conversation for it.