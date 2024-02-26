Just a week after the 2024 NBA All-Star Game took place in Indianapolis, Indiana, the NBA has already begun thinking about All-Star Weekend many years from now. The Phoenix Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are nearing plans with the NBA to host the 2027 NBA All-Star Game festivities in the desert, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov.
Should the Suns be awarded All-Star Weekend in 2027, this will mean that the NBA will be on the West Coast for the next three All-Star events. The 2025 All-Star Game will be hosted by the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. The Los Angeles Clippers were recently revealed to be the hosts for the 2026 All-Star Game at their brand-new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
Ishbia, who also owns the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, has made a push over the last year to make his facilities and organizations the focal point of their respective leagues. The Mercury will be hosting the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game this coming July.
The Suns, who have their three-headed monster in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, have made it known that they are all-in on competing for and winning a championship this year. The idea of having his team at the front of the league and hosting All-Star Weekend are Ishbia's main intentions.
Phoenix last hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 2009. They also played host to All-Star Weekend in 1995 and 1975. The last time the All-Star Game was in Phoenix, Shaquille O’Neal, who played for the Suns then, and the great Kobe Bryant were named co-MVPs of the event.
The Footprint Center, home to the Suns and Mercury, recently underwent massive renovations. From new lighting to new sound and video systems to the inclusion of club-like atmospheres around the arena, Ishbia has turned his new home into the prime venue for NBA All-Star Weekend. Now, it appears as if he will get the chance to have his organization host the league's biggest in-season event.