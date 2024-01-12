The Clippers and NBA are finalizing a plan for the Intuit Dome, which will open for the 2024-25 season, to host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to move into their brand-new arena in Inglewood, California ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season. Expected to be one of the best sports arenas in the entire world, the Clippers will likely have a chance to show off their new digs to the entire NBA community during All-Star Weekend.

The NBA and Clippers are finalizing plans for the new Intuit Dome to host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This means that the next three NBA All-Star Game locations have been decided. The Indiana Pacers will host the 2024 NBA All-Star Game next month in Indianapolis, San Francisco and the Golden State Warriors will host the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, and the now the Clippers will host everyone in their brand-new facility in 2026.

Among its many riveting features, the Clippers' new arena is set to have something called The Wall, which is 51 uninterrupted rows of seats along a baseline. As owner Steve Ballmer put it, this is being built to be LOUD. In total, the Intuit Dome is set to have roughly 18,000 seats with a capacity that will make it one of the top arenas in the league.

The report that the Clippers will host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game comes days after Ballmer and the organization decided to extend Kawhi Leonard on a new $152 million contract extension. Paul George is expected to receive an extension offer from the team in the near future, and James Harden will likely re-sign with the Clippers in the offseason.

The Clippers, who are one of 10 organizations across the league to have never won a championship, currently find themselves 24-13 this season. With Leonard, George, Harden, and Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles has made their intentions to compete for a title this season very clear.