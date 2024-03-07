Steve Nash is one of the greatest Phoenix Suns players in history. Saturday, he helped induct one of his teammates, Amar'e Stoudemire, into the team's Ring of Honor.
Nash, who twice won the NBA's MVP award, assisted Stoudemire 1,115 times. He spoke about their thrilling teammate combination Saturday at Stoudemire's Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime of the Suns' game against the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center.
“The reality is,” Nash said, “all the highlights, all the dunks, he got here tonight because of his resilience and his work ethic and he put the time in to be a great player, not just a great athlete.”
Stoudemire and Nash together reached the conference finals three times. Stoudemire, who averaged a career-best 26.0 points in his first season with Nash on the Suns in 2005, had to undergo a microscopic knee surgery and missed most of 2006. Later, he had an eye procedure that threatened his playing career.
“I think what makes me proudest in honoring him tonight, it's so special,” Nash said, “because Amar'e has always been someone that's overcome. He's overcome a lot to be here tonight with a beautiful family, going into the Ring of Honor, where he belongs.”
Stoudemire spoke in front of fans at Footprint Center at halftime of the Suns' 118-109 loss to the Houston Rockets. He also had an exclusive media conference following the game.
“What a better way to celebrate this moment, right?” Stoudemire said. “Then with the fans, the Suns organization and my children.”
Current Suns guard Devin Booker was seen photobombing Stoudemire's Ring of Honor photo after his jersey was revealed in the Footprint Center rafters.
Here for Devin Booker photobombing Amar'e Stoudemire's Ring of Honor group picture pic.twitter.com/cQ1UPAUxDv
— Collin Harmon (@CollinHarmonTV) March 3, 2024
Stoudemire received a call from new majority owner Mat Ishbia, who also inducted a teammate of Nash and Stoudemire's, Shawn Marion, into the Ring of Honor in December, last year.
“I was out ready to prepare my son's birthday,” Stoudemire said, “and then I got a call saying, ‘Hey, we got some good news for you,' and I immediately was like, ‘This is the call.'”
Stoudemire played 516 regular season games over eight seasons with the Suns from 2002-2010, averaging 21.4 points on 54.4 percent shooting, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.
He ranks seventh in franchise history in points (11,035), fifth in scoring average (21.4), third in rebounds (4,613) and fifth in blocks (722). Stoudemire was named All-NBA four times, including to the First Team in 2006-07, was a five-time All-Star selection and the 2002-03 NBA Rookie of the Year during his time with the Suns.
Stoudemire's game is one that is predicated on power and strength. He said Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a player currently who has his style.
Stoudemire's dunks were celebrated at Footprint Center in his reveal video for the Ring of Honor.
Amar’e Stoudemire video tribute prior to halftime Ring of Honor induction pic.twitter.com/e7ptuZ727J
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) March 3, 2024
“We spent a lot of nights going up and down this floor, playing together, going to battle,” said Nash. “I have to tell you, this guy made my life so fun. Every night.”
Stoudemire left the Suns in free agency in 2010 to sign a five-year deal with the New York Knicks. He said if Ishbia, who has the Suns as a second-apron team with three max players, were owner, he might have finished his NBA career with Nash and the Suns.
“I do think so,” Stoudemire said. “I think if Mat was the owner at that time, STAT and Nash would've lasted a lot longer..”
Nash and Stoudemire had four seasons with at least 54 wins. They played together in the Western Conference Finals twice (2005 and 2010).
“Just an incredible, incredible player,” Nash said. “I think what people don't always understand is the dynamism of an athlete at [6-foot-10] he possessed was out of this world. I'm not sure if there's anyone — there's a very short list, if there is one, who had it — the feet, the hands, the explosiveness, the strength and the fearlessness. He would go at anybody at the rim every single night. It was a great honor to play with him.”