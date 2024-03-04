The Phoenix Suns will be without star guard Devin Booker for the next few games. Booker suffered a right ankle sprain late in the 4th quarter of the team's 118-109 loss to the Rockets on Saturday evening. Per NBA Insider Shams Charania, Booker is set to miss 7-10 days.
“The Suns and Devin Booker are bracing for his right ankle sprain to keep him sidelined for at least the next 7 10 days, sources tell me,” Shams Charania said in a video posted to his Twitter/X account.
The news is devastating for the Suns, who have had to deal with various injuries to their three stars throughout the season. Bradley Beal has missed 29 games this season but recently returned to the lineup in the team's matchup against the Rockets. Meanwhile, Booker has missed 11 games total this season and missed six of the Sun's first eight games to start the season.
Devin Booker has been a productive player for Phoenix this season. The All-Star guard averages 27.5 points and 6.8 assists per game, excelling in his role as a facilitator.
A bit of a concern is the team's record without their star guard. Phoenix is currently in the midst of a two-game losing streak after a Sunday night loss to the top-seeded Thunder. With the loss, the team is 4-6 without Booker. The Suns will have to manage the next few games without Booker as they continue to embark on the NBA's toughest schedule as they continue their playoff push.
The Suns will face off against Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets this Tuesday at 10 PM, airing live on TNT.