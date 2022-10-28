Chris Paul’s 1-word warning to Suns ahead of clash vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans face off on Friday night for the first time since going toe-to-toe in the first round of the playoffs last season. It was the top-seeded Suns that emerged victorious in that series, 4-2, so you can be sure the Pels will be out for some revenge this time around.

For his part, Chris Paul is well aware of the fact that this is a very different team from the one they defeated in the postseason. When asked what he feels has been the major change for New Orleans, CP3 had a one-word response (h/t Jacob Hardin of Burn City Sports):

“Williamson,” Paul said bluntly.

I see no lies here. Chris Paul knows that with Zion in the mix, the Pelicans are a much more dangerous side. The fact that New Orleans has won three out of their first four games of the new season is a clear testament to this fact.

It is wroth noting, however, that Williamson could actually sit out against the Suns on Friday. The Pelicans star is dealing with a back injury that forced him to miss his team’s 113-111 win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. He’s officially been tagged as questionable, so it’s likely that Zion will be watching from the sidelines yet again.

Nevertheless, you can be sure that CP3 and the Suns are not taking anything for granted. Regardless if Williamson ends up playing or not, Phoenix will be making their preparations for any and all eventualities.