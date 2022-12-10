By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won.

Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not appreciate Zion’s decision to break an unwritten NBA rule and they decided to confront him immediately after his showboating antics. Benches cleared as players on both teams go into it at the final buzzer.

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has now chimed in on the now-controversial issue. According to Big Perk, CP3 and the Suns shouldn’t be worrying about Zion’s last-second dunk. Instead, they should be more focused on the L:

“I don’t know why the hell CP3 and his teammates are mad at Zion’s nasty 360 windmill for, be mad about the other 136 points you gave up! Carry on…” Zion said in his tweet.

While Perkins does have a point, what is also true is that the Suns were merely trying to defend their honor. You just knew that Chris Paul, of all people, wouldn’t let Zion’s antics pass under his watch. No way.

Whatever the case may be, the fact of the matter is that the Pelicans emerged with the victory in this one. It was a massive win too, with New Orleans now 1.5 games ahead of the Suns for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Memphis Grizzlies won on Friday as well, which saw them overtake the Suns for the second spot in the conference.