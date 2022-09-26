Suns star Chris Paul reveals talking ‘regularly’ with Adam Silver on Robert Sarver scandal

Chris Paul was placed in a precarious situation the moment the news broke about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s workplace scandal. Paul is not only one of the most outspoken individuals in the league when it comes to social issues, but he also happened to serve as the NBPA president for many years. The 12-time All-Star was dragged into the mess that centered around Sarver as Paul was expected to speak out against his own employer.

In a recent press conference, CP3 spoke out about this entire saga. He shared his thoughts on the significant impact all this has had on the Suns organization and its employees (h/t Suns reporter Gerald Bourguet):

“That stuff going on in the workplace, it was really unfortunate,” Paul said. “… Thoughts and prayers to the victims.”

Paul also revealed that he was in constant communication with NBA commissioner Adam Silver throughout the ordeal. According to the Suns veteran, he spoke to the commissioner “regularly” as he provided his insights on the matter at hand.

In the end, the league was able to force Sarver out of the NBA. The disgraced millionaire has already announced his intention to sell his stake in the team in the near future. Adam Silver played a key role in all this as he reportedly worked behind the scenes to pressure Sarver into making this decision. Through all this, you can be sure that Chris Paul was actively engaged with the league front office, and he too played his part in the Sarver ouster.