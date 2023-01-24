Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton was upgraded to “doubtful” in the team’s latest injury update before the team takes on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, according to a tweet from PHNX Sports Lead Suns writer Gerald Bourguet.

Ayton did not dress for the Suns’ last two games with a non-COVID-related illness. Though originally listed as “questionable” before a game against the Indiana Pacers, Deandre Ayton was eventually ruled as “out” in the team’s injury update just hours before tipoff. The 6-foot-11-inch center is averaging 17.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 40 games played.

Guard Cameron Payne’s right foot sprain will be re-evaluated in a week. Payne missed the last nine games since he suffered the sprain in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in early January. The 28-year-old guard is averaging 12.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 28 games and 14 starts for the Suns this season.

Guard Devin Booker, forward Jae Crowder and guard Landry Shamet round out the rest of the team’s injury report. Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr., forward Cody Martin and guard LaMelo Ball are the only three listed for the Hornets. Oubre Jr. underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right hand, while Martin is listed as “doubtful” with left knee soreness. Ball is questionable with left ankle and right wrist soreness.

Phoenix swept the Hornets in the two games they played against them last year, scoring an average of 135 points to Charlotte’s 102.5, according to Basketball Reference. Both Ayton and Crowder missed the Suns’ last matchup with the Hornets in the Spectrum Center.

The Suns rank 14th in the NBA in offensive rating with 113.4, while the Hornets are 29th with 109.3, according to the NBA.

The Suns will tip off against the Hornets at 7 p.m. MST on Tuesday in the Footprint Center. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Arizona.