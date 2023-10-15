PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe said previously he joined the team to reconnect with Kevin Durant, who he played with with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Durant and Watanabe shared a connection and chemistry that they get to build on in the Valley. But now Watanabe gets to play with two other stars, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

He told reporters his relationship with them has been good.

“It’s been great,” Watanabe said. “I feel like they really trust my shooting ability and every time I’m open, they’re always trying to find me.

“They’re great passers too, so I’m very excited to play with them too.”

Watanabe is one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA. He also shot above 50 percent on corner threes this past season.

He has a huge backing as one of two Japanese-born players (also, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Rui Hachimura) who are in the NBA. Watanabe has also been embraced by Suns fans and was observed instructing a security guard to bring a fan down near the court so he could sign an autograph.

“It feels amazing,” Watanabe said. “They make me really comfortable being here and make me more excited to play in front of the amazing fans. I really appreciate them showing support and love.”

Watanabe played the most minutes of any Suns player in their 130-126 preseason win over the Detroit Pistons this past Sunday. He said he felt confident coach Frank Vogel put him in the game in overtime to help Phoenix close the game.

Watanabe has scored 10, nine and 10 points, respectively, in the Suns’ three preseason games. He was asked about what it means to have trust from his coaches in offensive sets that include actions to free him for shots.

“It helps me a lot,” Watanabe said. “In the NBA, I’ve never done something like that. I’m trying to add to that to my game. The coaching staff trying to get the ball to me on the offensive side, that’s really helping me to get more confident. So I really appreciate that.”

Watanabe helped Japan qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris during this summer’s FIBA World Cup. He is the only NBA player who played for the team, so he said that role helped him prepare for what Phoenix expects from him.

“With me being on the national team, I have to be more than a 3-point shooter,” Watanabe said. “So obviously, I was able to attack the rim more and this experience in the summer is definitely helping me.

“I know I don’t have to be that aggressive, especially when I play with KD, Book, Brad. But to be able to do that helped me.”