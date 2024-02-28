Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker’s culture is something he wants in each of his Nike Book 1 signature shoe releases.
Booker, who is averaging the second-most points (27.5) for the Phoenix Suns and ranks No. 11 in the league in assists (7.0) per game, saw his shoe launch during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.
"Just driving down the street. I had an extra pair in the back. Get out the car, I throw them up there, I take a picture, rock out, keep somebody there and see who the 1st person to find it is."
Devin Booker on fan finding Book 1 shoes on street.
"I just let it play out." #Suns pic.twitter.com/QZLVZntig2
— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 27, 2024
His favorite part?
“Sold out in two minutes,” he said. The “Mirage” orewood brown sneaker, which is the first of two colorways coming to the general public this month, was available on the SNKRS app Feb. 17.
Although Booker’s shoe launch has been very successful, he said he wants to see more people rocking his shoes.
BOOK SURPRISE! @DevinBook surprising some @SpecialOlympics athletes at @StudioBSmiles with his new Nike Book 1 Mirage shoes!
The Book 1 Mirage V2 will be released to the public on Thursday! @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/TK1owlGjlo
— Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 27, 2024
“It’s an honor,” he said. “But ideally, I wish everyone (the media) had them on right now.”
Booker is one of the NBA’s best players, and his brand is on the rise. The Suns’ star in the 2023 playoffs became the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 300 points through the first nine games of a postseason tear. Booker did so on 70% true shooting, the highest-mark ever for a stretch like that in the playoffs.
Cold and crispy 🧊
The Book 1 ‘Mirage V2’. Arriving on https://t.co/QytNJeB2G4 and select retailers February 29. pic.twitter.com/UhO24nfVAd
— Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) February 27, 2024
Booker in 2022 was named first-team All-NBA for a team that finished with 64 wins, the most in franchise history. The year followed a run to the NBA Finals in which he became the seventh player ever to record back-to-back 40-point games in the championship round. He also scored the most points by a player in their first postseason run, at 24 years old.
“You kind of have to build the brand to the point where people want to learn more and find out more about my story, to them to buy the shoe,” Booker said. The Suns’ star, who has debuted several colorways of his shoe and said he has a lineup ready to wear through the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season, has a “Mirage V2” ashen slate sneaker releasing Thursday on the Nike app.
“All my colors, I want there to be small details in there, a backstory to all of them,” Booker said.