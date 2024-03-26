Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Thomas is yet to play more than two minutes in his first 10-day contract period with the team. Suns coach Frank Vogel was asked by AZCentral.com's Duane Rankin what Thomas has done to this point in his contract.
“Pickup games he's played in, he's looked really good,” said the 2020 NBA champion head coach. “Healthy, and still able to fill it up.”
Thomas, a 35-year-old who is formerly a two-time All-Star, was signed to the Suns March 20. He has five days left to make a case for Phoenix to sign him to a second 10-day deal, if it chooses.
If Thomas is signed to a second 10-day contract and stays in Phoenix, the team must sign him to a standard deal the rest of the season.
That would make him playoff-eligible to provide point-guard depth behind Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
“We're not making that decision until the end (of the contract),” Vogel said.
“He can attack in pick-and-rolls, and he's a hell of a passer, too.”
Instead of Thomas, Vogel seems to be weighing if wings Josh Okogie or David Roddy, who are each considered forwards bigger in size but smaller in stature, can play part-time point guard.
“Prioritizing rotational guys we had,” Vogel said of why Thomas did not play in the Suns' 131-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs Saturday. “…I got to find out if those guys can play part-time point guard, if it's called for in a pinch. So we want to look at that.”
Phoenix plays the Spurs, who will not have superstar center/wing Victor Wembanyama due to a left ankle sprain, Monday night at 5 p.m. PT.