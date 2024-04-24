The Phoenix Suns fell behind in their NBA Playoffs series with the Minnesota Timberwolves 2-0 on Tuesday with another abysmal offensive performance. Despite boasting a top-10 offensive rating in the regular season, the Suns have scored 95 and 93 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively, and the early series deficit is creating some chatter about what Phoenix will do with its roster this offseason, and more specifically, what it will do with Bradley Beal.
Beal, who the Suns acquired via trade from the Washington Wizards last offseason, averaged 18.2 points per game, his fewest since the 2015-16 season, as he tried to get acclimated with an offense that revolves around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Beal also struggled with injuries — he missed 24 of the first 30 games of the season — and if the Suns lose, could be on the move again this offseason. But there's a catch.
As was the case when he was traded by Washington, Beal has a no-trade clause, which means that he has considerable control over where he gets traded and for what or whom. Beal is the only player in the NBA to currently have a no-trade clause, and his was included in a highly criticized five-year, $251 million 2022 contract extension with the Wizards. A year after striking the deal, which was seen as a massive overpay at the time, Washington traded Beal.
In 2026-27, Bradley Beal (in his age-33 season) will make:
$57.1 million
In 2026-27, Donte DiVincenzo (in his age-29 season) will make:
$12.5 million
In 2026-27, Deuce McBride (in his age-26 season) will make:
$3.9 million https://t.co/9wh5VCAC9U
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) April 24, 2024
Last offseason, Beal flirted with the Miami Heat, but the Heat reportedly insisted on Beal getting rid of his no-trade clause if he was traded to Miami. Beal apparently balked at that and ultimately found himself in Phoenix as part of a trade that included Chris Paul, No. 7 overall pick Bilal Coulibaly, and numerous future first-round pick swaps and second-round picks.
On the latest episode of the Hoop Collective, NBA insiders Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps discussed the no-trade clause and how it could cause issues for the Suns moving forward.
“OK, you do the deal, but Beal keeping the no-trade [clause], because he had to waive the no-trade clause to do the deal, and what you'd want there is the no-trade clause to go away,” Windhorst said before Bontemps interjected.
“Which, by the way, he could say, ‘I will just eliminate it.' It was something that could have been done, it’s not like it wasn't possible. It was his right, he had it in his contract, but he kept it,” Bontemps said.
“Yeah, and look, I mean, I get it, he kept it for this exact reason,” Windhorst said. “If it didn’t work out, he didn’t want to lose it, I mean, no fault to him and good job by his agent. But that hamstrings them. I guess you could trade Jusuf Nurkic; he makes $18 million, but there's no value there.”
Was the Suns' Bradley Beal trade a failure?
When the Phoenix Suns acquired Bradley Beal, the goal was obvious: win a championship. Mat Ishbia, who agreed to buy the team from Robert Sarver in December 2022, immediately proved to be aggressive in pursuits of bringing a first NBA Championship to Phoenix; just months after the sale, Ishbia spearheaded a trade for former NBA MVP Kevin Durant that shipped out multiple first-round picks, as well as young players such as Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.
The big trade did not result in a Phoenix championship parade in 2023, in part due to Durant's injuries, which limited him to just eight regular-season games with the Suns. In the postseason, Durant and Booker led the Suns to a five-game series victory over the Los Angeles Clippers before running into the eventual NBA Champions, the Denver Nuggets. Despite another strong series by Booker and Durant, no other Suns player averaged 11 points per game in the series, which Phoenix lost 4-2.
The Suns tried to make another big trade with the Beal acquisition, hoping that adding another former 30-point scorer would lift the team to a championship. Beal's own injuries, as well as the lack of depth from which the Suns suffer as a result of multiple trades for highly paid star players, likely limited the potential ceiling for the 2023-24 Suns, though.
But even if the Suns lose in the first round to Minnesota, which is likely with how the first two games have gone, it is hard to say Phoenix's trade for Beal is a failure. Beal was essentially traded for Chris Paul, who played just a handful more games than Beal did and will turn 39 next month.
All is not lost yet anyway, as Phoenix will host the Timberwolves for Games 3 and 4. If the Suns can win one of those two games, they will force a Game 5 back in Minnesota next week.