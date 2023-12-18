Bradley Beal will miss his 19th game this season and first due to a right ankle sprain suffered Friday. More:

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal was observed before the team's home game versus the Washington Wizards Sunday with his injured right foot in a Jordan slide and his left foot in a shoe while wearing crutches.

Beal suffered a right ankle sprain four minutes into the Suns' 139-122 loss to the New York Knicks Friday night at Footprint Center.

Here is what coach Frank Vogel said about Beal, who is reported to be out for three weeks.

“Yeah, well we all want him out there,” said coach Frank Vogel, who has the team 13-12. “But every team has ankle sprains on their roster. All three of our guys (Beal, guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant, who are playing Sunday at home versus the Washington Wizards) have had ankle sprains. So, you know you are disappointed for him because you know how much he wants to be out there. But we don’t want to spend a lot of time frustrated with injuries. We focus on the guys that we have, and we go win games with those guys.”

Beal is the Suns' third-best player but has only played six games. He was traded from the Washington Wizards and expected to be a missing piece for Phoenix to win a championship, which has not happened.

The Suns are looking to win a title but rank 10th in the West. Phoenix has lost six of eight and four of five.

Vogel added the Suns could have an update on Beal, who is not playing against his former team, Monday.

The Suns and Wizards play at 6 p.m.