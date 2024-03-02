The Phoenix Suns are getting some very good news ahead of a key matchup Saturday against the Houston Rockets. Suns guard Bradley Beal is probable to play in the game, per the team's NBA injury report.
Beal has been bothered for the last several weeks with a hamstring injury. He has been out of the lineup for Phoenix since he suffered the injury in a game on February 13 against Sacramento. The Suns have wanted to lean on Beal for offense this season, and the veteran has delivered when healthy. On the campaign, Beal is averaging 18 points a game while shooting about 50 percent from the field. Beal has been getting better in the last week, and it seems is finally ready to return to action.
The Suns have shouldered on as best they could without Beal. Phoenix enters Saturday's contest with a 35-24 overall record. The team is fifth in the Western Conference, and won seven of their last 10 games. Veteran forward Kevin Durant has put together an outstanding season, passing Carmelo Anthony and Moses Malone on the all-time NBA scoring list while guiding Phoenix.
This is Beal's first season in Phoenix, after playing for several years with the Washington Wizards. The Suns will surely give their guard some minutes if he's ready to go. The Suns have some other key players with injuries, and could use the veteran's minutes. Eric Gordon is questionable with groin soreness, and Nassir Little is doubtful with a knee injury for the Suns.
The Suns and Rockets tip off Saturday at 9:00 Eastern. The Rockets are 25-34 on the season.