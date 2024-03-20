Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Thomas will be with the team for its Wednesday night game against the Philadelphia 76ers, coach Frank Vogel said following Tuesday's practice. Thomas, who is 35, was reported by Shams Charania to have inked a 10-day deal with the Suns prior to their final three games of a road trip last week.
Phoenix recently concluded a four-game road trip 2-2. Thomas, who had a 46-game stint with the team in 2014-15, will sign Wednesday, Suns coach Frank Vogel said.
Thomas is added to the Suns' roster in large part to shore up their point-guard depth.
“He's really here from a depth standpoint because (two-way guard) Saben Lee only has four games left,” Vogel said.
“We get a chance to see where he's (Thomas) at this phase of his career.”
Before connecting with the Suns for a contract, Thomas averaged 32.5 points in four games with the NBA's G-League affiliate for the Utah Jazz, the Salt Lake City Stars. Thomas had at least five 3-pointers made in each of those games.
“He's always gonna be a hooper,” Suns guard Bradley Beal, who played with Thomas with the Washington Wizards in 2019-20, said.
“There's nothing that can stop him or set him back from accomplishing his goals and dreams.”
The Suns have a player media availability at 10:20 a.m. PT Wednesday, when Thomas could be made available to local media. ClutchPoints' Trevor Booth will be at the practice.
Phoenix plays a back-to-back at home starting against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, followed by the Atlanta Hawks Thursday.