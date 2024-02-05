Kevin Durant's three-point contest prediction was a roller-coasting experience.

The 2024 NBA All-Star weekend will be filled with excitement. Outside the main event, veteran Warriors guard Steph Curry will face New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu in a three-point shooting contest. Moreover, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant gave his winning pick with some fun social media banter.

Suns star Kevin Durant trolls Steph Curry ahead of NBA All-Star weekend

A reporter asked Durant who his pick was for the Curry-Ionescu matchup, and this was his original response:

“I'm going Steph. Sorry Sabrina, you can shoot but not against the greatest,” Durant said, per Leigh Ellis. However, Curry did not believe Durant would choose him.

“Knowing him, he's an instigator, I'm sure he picked her”, Curry asserted. Yet, the two-time NBA three-point contest winner was wrong, in more ways than one.

Durant initially selected his former Warriors teammate to beat Ionescu, but he changed his mind after hearing Curry's comments.

“I can't believe you would call me an instigator Stephen. I'm taking Sabrina,” Durant sarcastically commented on X.

It seems the back-and-forth has Durant going against Curry once again. Still, Sabrina Ionescu is a solid choice. The star New York Liberty guard won the WNBA's 2023 three-point contest with a historical 37 points. Her score was the highest in the competition's history, spanning both the NBA and WNBA.

Now, she will test herself against one of the greatest shooters ever. It is easy to see why Durant cannot make his mind up on who he wants to win. He won two NBA titles with Curry in Golden State but shared the New York fanbase with Ionescu during his time with the Brooklyn Nets.

All in all, the answer to who the best three-point contest shooter is will be answered on Feb. 17th in Indianapolis.