The Phoenix Suns are currently playing the Dallas Mavericks, and as expected, the night has already been filled with drama. Considering the recent history between both teams, something was bound to happen. This time, the extracurriculars started even before tipoff and it involved Suns forward Kevin Durant.
While the Phoenix players were making their way to the floor, a pair of Mavericks fans directed an NSFW insult to Durant, which prompted the former MVP to confront the hecklers. When Durant finally went face-to-face with them, the troublemakers suddenly played innocent, with one even asking KD for a high five.
Both fans were about to get kicked out of the American Airlines Center, but Durant told security otherwise. (per ClutchPoints and Jonah Javad).
Kevin Durant went over to confront some Mavs fans after allegedly being called 'a b*tch' before Suns-Mavericks tonight in Dallas.
Security was going to kick the fans out but KD told them not to.
Incidents between the Suns and the Mavericks have been prevalent as of late. Back in their last outing in January, Luka Doncic played a role in the ejection of a Suns fan after being told to get on a treadmill. In addition, that game also featured a scuffle between Phoenix and Dallas players.
Furthermore, the continuous Devin Booker-Luka Doncic comparisons add fuel to the team rivalry. So presently, every time both squads step on the court, many basketball fans tune in due to the ongoing hype.
As for the hecklers, Kevin Durant's confronting response will most probably teach them to tone down their noise moving forward. At the end of the day, no amount of ticket prices can justify hurling an insult toward a player. So luckily for the fans, KD let them stay to watch.