Kevin Durant returns to his former stomping ground on Sunday when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Phoenix Suns. This is the first time KD is playing in OKC since he made the move to Phoenix during the frenzied NBA trade deadline. Apparently, Thunder fans still have some bad blood for their former cornerstone superstar.

Durant got the treatment from Thunder fans as he was introduced as part of the Suns’ starting lineup. Unsurprisingly, the OKC supporters showed no mercy for KD:

Loud boos for KD in OKC pic.twitter.com/fUPOucc2N8 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 2, 2023

The Thunder fans have no love lost for Kevin Durant. This is despite the fact that it’s been seven long years since he parted ways with the team. At that time, Durant was considered the ultimate traitor after deciding to jump ship to join Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Obviously, OKC has not forgotten.

A lot will be on the line for both teams here as they battle for a spot in the playoffs out West. Phoenix is currently fourth in the conference and is trying to hold off the defending champs Warriors from stealing away the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage for the playoffs. The Thunder, on the other hand, are fighting for dear life as they look to book their place in the Play-In tournament. They are currently 10th in the West and are just one game ahead of the 11th-placed Dallas Mavericks.

After that warm welcome, you can be sure that Kevin Durant would love to hand his former team and their fans a brutal loss on Sunday night.