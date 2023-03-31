Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Phoenix Suns‘ Kevin Durant is not only one of the best players currently in the NBA, but one of the best players of all time. Without a doubt, Durant knows a thing or two about basketball, and he believes Iowa women’s star Caitlin Clark deserves her flowers too.

“She’s advanced, man. She can do a lot out there. She’s making the right plays, she can draw so much attention and she’s just baitin’ the defense in while still making the cross-court pass, that’s just muscle memory. I work on this everyday.”

That is certainly some high praise for Clark from one of the elite playmakers in the NBA. Clark has captured the attention of the nation as she leads an Iowa squad into a Final Four matchup against the number one overall seed South Carolina Gamecocks.

Clark and her Hawkeyes will have their work cut out for them against South Carolina. The defending champion Gamecocks come in at 36-0, looking to capture the elusive undefeated season. They have won 42 straight games dating back to last year’s championship season.

As good as South Carolina is, Caitlin Clark is the best player in the country and it is not a competition. She just posted a 40 point triple double for the first time in NCAA Tournament history, and is leading the Hawkeyes to a whopping 88.2 points per game in the tournament.

The matchup between Iowa and South Carolina Friday is highly anticipated across the nation, and stars like Kevin Durant are sure to tune in. Caitlin Clark is currently must watch tv for basketball fans of all ages.