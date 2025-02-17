The NBA All-Star Weekend was full of mixed reviews, and many people were not happy with the different activities and the games that took place. The All-Star Game received the most criticism because of the side challenges, performances, and a dedication to the TNT crew, but there wasn't much basketball being played. Kevin Durant was one of the few players who seemed to enjoy the weekend and the format, and he went on social media to call out the people complaining.

“I think it’s more fun to complain about the nba than to actually watch it,” Durant wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Crazy, cancel all star weekend and let’s just give everybody a break since we’re so miserable around this time…

“I get it. My point is, fans complain about EVERYTHING. Like nothing is good enough for the fans right now. Only thing they enjoy is playoffs, trade deadline, free agency and when players beef with each other lol.”

Durant has never been shy to let people know how he feels about the game of basketball.

Kevin Durant shares thoughts on NBA All-Star Game format

While other players were worried about the format and how long the breaks were in between the actual game, Kevin Durant seemed to be fine with the process.

“I think we're starting to see All-Star weekend competitive nature in the game starting to creep back in,” Durant said. “I think it was solid tonight. It was way better than it was before. Maybe because the games were condensed, but I feel like guys were trying to play hard.”

With everyone talking about the lack of competition within the games, Durant says that the weekend isn't all about that, but more in terms of coming together.

“I think that when you get events like this, All-Star Weekend, we don't worry about the competition,” Durant said. “It's just more about celebrating the basketball family and the community around this time. It shows how united we are as a group, as a basketball community. How we can unite the rest of the world with what we do, as well. It's a cool time.”

There's a good chance that the league will make some changes to All-Star weekend, and the format may stay the same, but the extracurricular activities may decrease. For now, Durant just wants people to enjoy what the league is giving to them.