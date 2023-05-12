Even in the face of defeat, Kevin Durant took time to praise his “all-time” opponent Nikola Jokic. After Jokic’s Denver Nuggets eliminated Durant’s Phoenix Suns from the playoffs with a Game 6 thumping, KD lauded the two-time MVP’s abilities.

“I always knew how great he was,” Durant said. “He’ll go down as one of the all-time great centers that ever touched a basketball.”

Jokic made things look easy as he led the Nuggets to a 125-100 win to close out the Suns. He recorded his third triple-double of the series and fifth overall this postseason, leading all players with 32 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Nuggets jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter and led by 30 at halftime, coasting their way to the Western Conference Finals for the fifth time in franchise history. Despite three triple-doubles in the series, Jokic’s career-high 53 points in a Game 4 loss may be his most impressive feat so far this postseason.

Durant finished Game 6 with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists, ending his first season with the Suns in disappointing fashion. Phoenix traded for Durant in hopes of making another run to the NBA Finals as they did two seasons ago, but the Suns again failed to get past the second round for the second straight season despite their star-studded roster.

It’s nice to see game recognize game, especially after a season-ending loss like the Suns endured. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the opponent, in this case, one of the greatest at his position according to Kevin Durant.