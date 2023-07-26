Kevin Durant is one of the biggest NBA stars in recent memory. The Phoenix Suns forward has quietly vaulted his way up to number seven on the NBA's all-time scoring list and is within striking distance of passing Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and even Michael Jordan.

The often outspoken Durant slammed a “false narrative” about his game and Steph Curry's recently. He also revealed vacation plans with Devin Booker showing camaraderie between the two stars.

The Suns' Durant revealed something surprising recently that Seattle hoops fans will love in an interview with CNBC. Durant said he has ownership plans regarding a possible new franchise in Seattle, most likely a revamping and reimagining of the Sonics.

Durant also shared his take on being a part of an expansion team in Oklahoma City. He noted that there has been an incredible difference in the city between when the franchise first started in 2008-2009 to today.

“Seattle would be the ideal spot. They deserve to have a team there again. I would love to be a part of the NBA in that fashion.” Kevin Durant on his dream of owning an NBA franchise. “Seattle would be the ideal spot. They deserve to have a team there again. I would love to be a part of the NBA in that fashion.” Kevin Durant on his dream of owning an NBA franchise. (via @cnbcevents)pic.twitter.com/m0ArBaySM6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 26, 2023

Durant's stunning admission comes on the heels of NBA Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady's truth bomb on LeBron James as the next likely owner of an NBA expansion franchise in Las Vegas.

The current Phoenix Suns superstar Durant played 80 games during his Rookie of the Year winning first and only season in Seattle, scoring 20.3 points per game.