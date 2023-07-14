The Phoenix Suns have the luxury of having two of the best basketball players in the world. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are each ranked in the top-10 of player rankings by The Ringer, and they have expectations to deliver the Suns their first-ever championship in 2023-24.

Late Thursday night, Durant joined Booker on Instagram Live, in which they shared a wholesome moment. Booker asked where Durant was, and he told the 26-year-old he could check his location. Booker then asked Durant if they could go to Europe later this month.

“We got to coordinate that, brother,” Durant said. “We have to coordinate that, brother. We have to.”

Booker asked Durant if he was “straight” (doing well) and Durant responded that he loved Booker.

“I appreciate that, slim (perhaps in reference to Durant's nickname, “The Slim Reaper),” Booker said. “I'm going to hit you offline, but we still online.”

Durant, smiling, responded: “Yes, sir. I love you boy.”

For Suns fans, it is exciting to see Durant and Booker's relationship grow. The pair only played 19 games together after Durant was traded to the Suns in February for beloved forwards Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, among other pieces. Still, they gave the Denver Nuggets their toughest competition of the postseason in a six-game series.

Phoenix has gotten better in the offseason. The Suns traded for three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal and revamped their bench, adding former Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon on what appeared to be a minimum deal. Phoenix also hired a new coach, Frank Vogel, who won the 2020 NBA Finals with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Booker and Durant are loved by “the Valley,” and they will go down in history if they bring the Suns to the mountaintop.