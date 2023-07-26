The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for another run at the NBA title, with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of a star-studded cast waiting in the wings. The Lakers are expected to be one of the favorites for the 2023 NBA title with a roster filled with youth and experience.

This offseason has been a busy one for LeBron James. The ‘King' of the NBA recently joked about signing in Saudi Arabia for big money. James and his family are still coming to terms with LeBron's son Bronny James and his scary cardiac arrest moment.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill seemingly does not stop churning when it comes to LeBron James and his many aspirations. According to Hall-of-Famer and former Houston Rocket Tracy McGrady, James has his sights set on NBA ownership if and when a forthcoming expansion team comes to Las Vegas.

“I've heard that for the last three years, that it was gonna be an expansion team out here in Las Vegas,” McGrady said in an interview about his one-on-one basketball league with GQ Sports.

“I heard that LeBron James is going to be the owner of that. It's his team. I heard it through league channels.”

McGrady made the startling revelation when asked for his thoughts on possible NBA expansion hinted at by league commissioner Adam Silver.

When asked about where he thinks the second team should go, McGrady was firm in his response. He believes that a former Lakers rival from the Pacific Division should be resurrected and that a move from the Pelicans could be forthcoming as well.

“Seattle, of course,” McGrady said about which city should get the next franchise after Las Vegas. “And then I think you move New Orleans to the Eastern Conference. I love Seattle. I loved the city. And I loved the arena. I had some big games in KeyArena.”

The Lakers wrapped up Summer League play on July 14 and now have a major roster concern to sort out before training camp.