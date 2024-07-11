LeBron James has been the NBA's face for two decades, while Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have stood out as true superstars in the league for over a decade. In a conversation with Jake Paul and “IShowSpeed,” the Phoenix Suns star shared his perspective on the NBA's big three.

Initially naming himself, James, and Curry as part of the league's elite, Durant clarified that the distinction extends beyond just three players.

“You can say LeBron, Steph, and myself, but NBA is different, there are no big threes it’s like a big 30,” Durant emphasized.

“But the 3 oldest that’s still playing at a high level is me, LeBron, and Steph … Kawhi and Paul George. You can’t just put 3 in there,” he continued.

Defining an entire era with only three players is never easy, but in today's NBA, Durant, Curry, and LeBron have notably touched immortality.

Additionally, veterans like Paul George, Chris Paul, and Kawhi Leonard have also played pivotal roles in shaping today’s game.

Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and LeBron James' longevity

Kevin Durant remains a dominant figure in the NBA, with a complicated legacy that spans over a decade of premier basketball talent. Despite five years since his last championship, Durant's consistent All-Star status and past MVP accolades cement his legendary status among peers, and his confidence reflects this.

Durant, at 35 years old, boasts a 16-year NBA career marked by impressive statistics: averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game on 52% shooting.

He has played for the Thunder, Warriors, and Nets before joining the Suns in 2022. While many players experience decline after a decade or more in the league, Durant remains among the elite few who have sustained their peak performance over 16 years.

Stephen Curry has displayed remarkable longevity in his career. A 10-time All-Star, Curry is renowned as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, having secured four championships with the Warriors.

Last season marked his 15th in the league, during which he averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game with 45/40/90 splits.

LeBron James who is still undefeated against Father Time has maintained his elite status in the NBA for an impressive 21 seasons and continues to excel at 39 years old. Last season, in 71 games, he averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field.

The Durant, Curry and James in the Olympics for the first time

Together, Curry, James, and Durant have been at the NBA's apex for years, making them the longest-standing superstars in the league today. Remarkably, they will all compete together for the United States at the Summer Olympics in Paris, marking the first time all three will represent their country simultaneously.

Durant, Curry and James had never played on the same team until the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, where they all represented the Western Conference together for the first time.

James will turn 40 in December, while Curry and Durant are both in their mid-30s. This upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris might be the only occasion they all play together for Team USA.

Durant has participated (and won gold) in the last three Olympic Games for the United States. James was pivotal in the “Redeem Team” of 2008, which marked the start of the United States' streak of four consecutive gold medals. They also teamed up in 2012.

Curry has not yet played for the United States in the Olympics, but he did represent the U.S. at the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Championships.

LeBron James, Curry, and Durant will debut as a trio together on July 28, when the United States opens group play against Serbia.