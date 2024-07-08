Team USA has ruled the basketball world internationally for quite some time. Rich in history, the program has also featured some of the best basketball players in the world. Let's rank the 10 greatest players in Team USA history.

10. Vince Carter

“Half-man, half-amazing” that's what they called Vince Carter in the NBA. However, he was also a menace internationally. The six-time NBA All-Star has won the gold medal at the 2003 FIBA Americas Championship and an Olympic gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

At the Olympics, Carter was responsible for arguably the most devastating dunk in international basketball history by putting a seven-foot Frederic Weis of France on the poster.

9. Magic Johnson

The Dream Team was filled with talented scorers. As a result, they needed a top-tier playmaker to facilitate the offense. Enter Magic Johnson.

Fresh from coming out of retirement, Johnson was a co-captain of the Dream Team that captured the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Summer Games. It was a statement campaign made by Team USA to the rest of the world about the talent differential.

8. Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen proved in the NBA that he was the perfect running mate for Michael Jordan. As a result, there's no question that Pippen complements stars quite well.

To add to this, Pippen also proved this in the international stage. His two-way play helped the Dream Team capture the gold at the 1992 FIBA Americas Championship before conquering the Olympic gold in Barcelona. Four years later, Pippen repeated as a gold medalist at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Although Stephen Curry has yet to make an Olympic appearance, basketball fans won't have to wait any longer, with the four-time NBA champion debuting in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But despite not having any prior appearances in the Olympics, it's worth noting that Curry has two of Team USA's last gold medals at the FIBA World Cup. Furthermore, he has yet to lose at the senior level with Team USA.

There's no doubt that LeBron James is the best basketball player in the world. James has done it all in the NBA, breaking the all-time scoring record, winning four NBA titles, four Finals MVPs, and four NBA MVPs. But while his NBA career has been decorated, it's safe to say that his international career has been just as stacked.

He has won gold medal at the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship, two Olympic gold medals at the Summer Games along with a bronze, and a bronze at the 2006 FIBA World Championship. With James leading this year's Team USA roster at the Paris Olympics, adding another gold medal will further cement his legacy.

5. Charles Barkley

While the 1992 Dream Team took care of business, there's no question that Charles Barkley shined the brightest on a roster full of stars. Barkley led the team with 18.0 points per outing while shooting 71 percent from the field overall en route to a gold medal. Barkley once again wore the national team colors at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where Team USA mounted a gold-medal streak.

4. Kobe Bryant

When the world started to close the gap once more, the Redeem Team wasn't complete until Kobe Bryant entered the fray. With Bryant's addition, it's safe to say that Team USA found their missing piece to complete the international puzzle.

The Black Mamba injected some intensity while inspiring his teammates with his crazy work ethic. Furthermore, Bryant also pulled through in clutch moments, which played an instrumental role in conquering back-to-back Olympic gold medals.

3. Michael Jordan

Even before Team USA started fielding NBA stars, Michael Jordan was able to suit up for the national team as an amateur. In fact, he can add one gold medal at the Pan American Games, one gold medal at the Tournament of the Americas, and a pair of Olympic gold medals to his six NBA championships. With two gold medals, he's tied for the second most in Team USA history.

2. Carmelo Anthony

At the NBA level, Carmelo Anthony was already a dangerous perimeter scorer. Put him in the international arena, it seems like Melo was even more unleashed. At one point Melo was the leading scorer in Team USA history and has led the team in scoring on numerous occasions.

The 10-time NBA All-Star has also converted his individual success to one gold medal at the FIBA Americas Championship, a bronze in the FIBA World Stage, and three Olympic gold medals along with a bronze. With three Olympic gold medals, Melo is tied for the most in Team USA men's basketball history.

From being a part of the Redeem Team to carving out his own era in Team USA basketball history, Kevin Durant is deadly both in the NBA and in the international stage.

He is currently Team USA's all-time leading scorer. Furthermore, he's also tied for the most Olympic gold medals in Team USA men's basketball history. With KD joining the team in Paris, adding another one would put him in the solo lead.