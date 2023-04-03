A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, which means that Kevin Durant played in his old stomping grounds. Before the game, Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a fun little exchange, with Alexander telling KD that he was going to let rookie Jalen Williams guard the future Hall of Famer Suns forward.

But Durant was not having any of it, telling Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, “I want number 2,” to be the one to take on the challenge of slowing him down.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told Kevin Durant he was gonna put his rook on him when they played. ⬇️ SGA wasn’t lying. Jalen Williams is taking the KD assignment tonight. pic.twitter.com/wSXANjnNIe — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) April 2, 2023

Kevin Durant has seen all the types of defensive coverages known to man thrown at him on the basketball court, but he’s always come out with still great offensive numbers. That was the case again in this matchup against the Thunder, as the former league MVP dropped 35 points on 13-for-21 shooting from the floor and 6-for-6 from the foul line in 35 minutes of floor duty. It was sort of a poetic output for Durant against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, considering that he’s always worn the No. 35 that he made famous when he was still suiting up for the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, however, was able to top the production of Durant, as he came with a game-high 39 points on 11-for-22 shooting from the floor. He lived on the free-throw line, where he went 17-for-17.

Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder lost to the Suns, they are still inside the Play-in Tournament picture in the Western Conference, thanks in part to the loss of the Dallas Maverick on the same day to the Atlanta Hawks.