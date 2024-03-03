Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is happy to see one of his idols get honored by the franchise. The Suns admitted Amar'e Stoudemire into the Phoenix Ring of Honor on Saturday, and Durant had kind words for the former Suns player.
Kevin Durant on Amar’e Stoudemire making the Suns Ring of Honor: “He’s left his mark here in Phoenix and the NBA as a whole. I love seeing guys get honored. It’s something that’s gonna last for life. He’s gonna be in those rafters forever, and his family can appreciate that” pic.twitter.com/7XjOIhHooh
— Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 3, 2024
“He’s left his mark here in Phoenix and the NBA as a whole. I love seeing guys get honored. It’s something that’s gonna last for life,” Durant said.
Stoudemire played for the desert franchise from 2002-2010, leading the team to the playoffs multiple times. He averaged more than 20 points a season every year except for two while he played for the Suns. During his time in Phoenix, Stoudemire won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He also made the NBA All-Star game multiple times as a member of the franchise before he left for the New York Knicks in 2010. He is top 10 in the Suns franchise in total points, rebounds and blocks.
Stoudemire is now getting his number 32 retired by the team. He joins several other NBA greats in the Phoenix Ring of Honor, including Charles Barkley, Shawn Marion and Steve Nash. Stoudemire and Nash played together for several seasons in the desert.
The next Sun to get that same recognition might just be Kevin Durant. Durant hasn't played long with the franchise, but is making his mark with the team. Durant is averaging nearly 28 points a game this season, and passed Carmelo Anthony and Moses Malone on the all-time NBA scoring list. Durant is now chasing Shaquille O'Neal and could pass him in scoring before the season is over.
Durant has been in the desert since 2022. Before his time in Phoenix, Durant was coached by Stoudemire when the pair were with the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns next play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.