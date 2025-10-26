Yoshinobu Yamamoto provided his thoughts on a spectacular performance after the Los Angeles Dodgers' win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night.

The starting pitcher had a complete game, taking part in all nine innings of the contest. He struck out eight batters while conceding four hits and one run during his time on the mound.

Yamamoto reflected on the performance with Tom Verducci after the game, via FOX Sports. He wanted to have a relaxed mentality so he could have solid composure on the mound.

“I racked up with my pitch count early on, but I think I took it like one inning by one inning. And then I think I was executing my pitches very well today,” said Yamamoto, who threw 105 total pitches.

“It's not simple. I was trying to be going into the game relaxing, but it's a World Series, so I kind of get early on because I was like kind of throwing with unnecessary tension. So I just adjusted that as the game went on.”

After his complete game GEM in Game 2, Yoshinobu Yamamoto joined Tom Verducci after the @Dodgers victory! pic.twitter.com/XiHjktXZhj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 26, 2025

How Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers played against Blue Jays

Yoshinobu Yamamoto played a major role in helping the Dodgers tie up the series at one apiece with the Game 2 victory.

Los Angeles and Toronto were even at one apiece after six innings of the contest. It wasn't until the seventh and eighth frames for the Dodgers to make the biggest plays of the game. Will Smith fired a solo shot to left field, Pedro Pages used a wild pitch from Toronto to reach home plate, while Smith grounded into a fielder's choice to drive Shohei Ohtani home.

The Blue Jays were unable to recover from those blows, going scoreless for the last six innings of the contest. Yamamoto played a big impact in that aspect of the game, having Toronto's series lead dissipate after Game 2.

The Dodgers will look to take a 2-1 series lead when they host the Blue Jays in Game 3. The contest will take place on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.