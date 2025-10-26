Aaron Gordon's dunking artistry was on full display once again during the Denver Nuggets' matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

Gordon began his 12th year in the NBA, his sixth with the Nuggets. The veteran forward continues to be a crucial piece in the team's chances of success, having helped them win the 2023 NBA championship.

Gordon came out with red-hot shooting, scoring 50 points in his season debut against the Golden State Warriors. He continued that momentum in Denver's contest against the Suns, throwing down a remarkable 360 dunk. It called back to his dunk contest performances in 2016 and 2020.

The lob from Joker… the slam by Gordon… Denver is putting on a show at home vs. PHX!

How Aaron Gordon, Nuggets played against Suns

It was an impressive dunking highlight for Aaron Gordon to complete, helping the Nuggets shut out the Suns 133-111 throughout the night.

The game started out close as Denver only led 34-28 after the first quarter. Despite this, the hosts ignited a spark by outscoring Phoenix 66-55 in the second and third periods, boasting a big lead and never looking back.

Free throws, ball movement and steals made the difference in this matchup. The Nuggets had big advantages in these categories, making 38 shots at the line while creating 31 assists and 14 steals. It hasn't been the same for the Suns, converting 18 free throws while having 24 assists and seven steals.

Seven players scored in double-digits on Denver's behalf, including Gordon. He finished with 17 points, three steals, two rebounds, and an assist. He shot 5-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Jamal Murray led the way with 23 points and six rebounds, Christian Braun had 20 points and three assists, while Cameron Johnson put up 15 points and four rebounds. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic provided a triple-double of 14 points, 15 assists, 14 rebounds, and three steals.

The Nuggets will look forward to their next contest, being on the road. They face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET.