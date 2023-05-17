A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Detroit Pistons finished the 2022-23 NBA regular season with the worst record in the entire league but that ultimately did not amount to anything that would guarantee them a chance to land top draft prospect Victor Wembanyama. Instead, the Pistons ended up being arguably the biggest loser of the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, as they slid all the way down to the No. 5 spot.

Pistons and NBA fans are running through a series of emotions on Twitter about the shocking result of the lottery with regard to Detroit’s fate.

“WOW the Pistons got HOED on Victor Wembanyama big time with the 5th pick 🤯,” Twitter user @CarlosxcStory said after Detroit struck out of the Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes.

“I will say I’m glad the Spurs got the pick that will land Wembanyama. As a young player, you could not ask for a better coach than Gregg Popovich. I wish the Pistons had maintained relevance as long as the Spurs did,” tweeted @cynicalmatt.

Here’s one that will be tough to process for Pistons fans (via @__adel11): “Pistons missed on LeBron in 2003 and Wembanyama in 2023. Big fuckinh YIKES.”

“How Long does Pop coach Victor Wembanyama? Man, what do the Hornets do at 2? Do the Blazers trade their pick? Lol Rockets. Pistons are also in a strange spot,” added @Rylan_Stiles.

It’s not the end of the world for the Pistons, though. Detroit still has a promising collection of young studs in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren. While they are virtually out of the running to land Victor Wembanyama, they can still add an elite prospect with that No. 5 pick.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

More reactions to the Pistsons getting the No. 5 pick:

Victor Wembanyama is overrated anyways. We will rock with Cade, Ivey, and Duren. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/wXoqCzMphi — Booner (@boonersports) May 17, 2023

The NBA wanted the Pistons NOWHERE near Wembanyama, so much so that they dropped 5 spots away from him pic.twitter.com/bWNoTfHQAm — Andrew Wilson (@AndrewWilson44) May 17, 2023

Pistons fans missing out on Victor Wembanyama after having the worst record in NBA pic.twitter.com/6v2zIVOjaV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 17, 2023