In a move aimed at bolstering their frontcourt, the Phoenix Suns have traded guard/forward Josh Okogie and three second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Nick Richards and a 2025 second-round pick from Denver. Okogie then took to X to bid farewell to his team and fans in a short tweet.

Suns fans took to social media to express their gratitude and well-wishes for Okogie, with sentiments ranging from sadness to heartfelt encouragement.

@Koko98225834: You are my favorite player to watch. I’m so sad and am going to miss you a ton 💔😭😭😭 Thank you for the joy of watching you play . Keep that great energy 🔥 We love you and miss you and hope you’ll come back to the Valley when you can 🧡💜🙏🏼

@vqkylr: “Finna miss you a lot man.”

@CrankyKris26809: “Josh, we love you! Have fun in Charlotte. We love you, much love.”

@37thChambers: “Congrats on your new home!”

@OIOOIlOO____: “Suns legend. Good luck JO!”

@FiveBellsRanch: “Just saw you have been traded! You are one of my favorite players, so sad! 😭 Wishing you so much success!”

This trade, confirmed Wednesday, is part of the Suns’ broader strategy to refine their roster in their pursuit of championship contention.

The trade sees the Suns acquiring Richards, an athletic big man averaging 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Richards’ presence is expected to upgrade the Suns' defense and rim-running capabilities, fitting seamlessly into a system emphasizing ball movement. With Jusuf Nurkic moved to the bench, Richards is anticipated to step into a starting role, a sentiment echoed by Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro.

This deal also lightens Phoenix’s financial load, reducing payroll by $3.2 million and saving the team approximately $20 million when factoring in luxury tax implications. Crucially, it retains Nurkic’s $18.1 million salary as a trade asset for potential future deals, positioning the Suns for additional moves as they chase playoff success.

While the trade marks a positive step for Phoenix on the court, it also signifies the departure of Josh Okogie, a player widely admired by fans for his grit and defensive tenacity. Since joining the Suns in 2022, Okogie became a fan favorite due to his high energy and ability to guard multiple positions.

Okogie’s impact extended beyond his play. Fans appreciated his attitude and the passion he brought to the court. For many, his departure symbolizes more than a roster move—it’s the loss of a player who embodied the team’s hardworking identity.

The Hornets also stand to benefit from the deal. For Charlotte, Okogie adds immediate defensive depth, even as his long-term future remains uncertain due to a non-guaranteed contract. Additionally, the three second-round picks, while not marquee assets, provide valuable currency for a rebuilding franchise.

Though the Suns appear to have gained more in terms of roster improvement and financial flexibility, this trade is a clear example of both teams achieving their respective goals. Phoenix inches closer to their championship aspirations, while Charlotte strengthens its foundation for the future.

As Suns fans reluctantly bid farewell to Okogie, they eagerly await what Nick Richards can bring to the Valley. For Okogie, the warm send-off is a testament to the respect he earned during his time in Phoenix.