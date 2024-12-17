It was a sad Monday night for the Phoenix Suns franchise when they announced that the legendary Dick Van Arsdale, who earned the nickname “Original Sun” after he was the first player selected by the team in the 1968 expansion draft, passed away at the age of 81. Van Arsdale's family relayed the news to the Suns franchise and the team promptly announced it on Monday. The cause of death, however, was not disclosed.

Van Arsdale is a true Suns legend who retired in 1977 as the franchise's all-time scoring leader. (He has since been passed by five players, with Walter Davis now standing tall as the team's all-time leader in points.) The 6'5″ guard was instrumental in lifting the Suns franchise to relevancy in the early 1970s, earning three straight All-Star selections since his arrival on the team in 1968 and proving to be one of the best perimeter scorers of his time.

He also will forever have the distinction of being the first player to score for the Suns franchise, cementing his legacy as the “Original Sun”.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Suns legend Dick Van Arsdale, the “Original Sun” and a member of our Ring of Honor,” reads the Suns' official statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his friends and family, including his twin brother and Suns teammate, Tom, during this difficult time.”

Van Arsdale is survived by his twin brother Tom, who played 12 seasons in the NBA and teamed up with Dick on the Suns in the final year of their careers in the 1977-1978 season. Our deepest condolences go to all of the Original Sun's family and friends who are grieving his loss.

Dick Van Arsdale leaves a lasting legacy with the Suns franchise

In addition to being one of the best scorers to ever suit up for the Suns, Dick Van Arsdale also had a fruitful post-playing career with the franchise. He became their general manager and senior vice president of player personnel at one point, and then he even assumed interim head-coaching duties in 1987. He later became a television and radio color commentator as well, still for the Suns broadcast.

At first, however, Van Arsdale and his wife weren't too thrilled with having to move from New York to Phoenix following the expansion draft. But it certainly worked out for the best, as he's leaving a lasting legacy with the franchise.

“When I got the call from Jerry Colangelo being told I was going to Phoenix, I was shocked. My wife was crying because we didn’t want to leave New York. But we loaded up the car and headed west. I was fortunate. I had a great run, and to top it all off, Tom and I finished up together, playing for the Suns in 1977,” Van Arsdale recounted in an interview with Arcadia News back in June 2024.