Suns’ next focus after Kevin Durant returns to Nets

The Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets situation had been the primary NBA talking point over the past month or so. It realistically held up other moves from happening since teams were waiting to see where KD ended up. With Durant rescinding his trade request and deciding to remain in Brooklyn on Tuesday, other moves will begin to occur on a more frequent basis. The Phoenix Suns are already looking to add pieces to their roster following the Durant news. According to Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro, the Suns will focus on adding a “post-up power forward” with their available cap-payer exception.

The Suns were another team that dealt with drama of their own towards the end of the 2021-2022 season and even into the offseason. Reports of a feud between center Deandre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams emerged. These reports led many to believe Ayton would leave Phoenix in restricted free agency.

But the Suns and Ayton ultimately made it work. Phoenix matched the $133 million dollar offer sheet for Deandre Ayton this offseason.

With their core three of Ayton, Chris Paul, and Devin Booker set to return, the Suns are aiming to add depth around their stars. They reached the NBA Finals in 2020-2021 and fell short in the playoffs in 2021-2022. So there is work to be done if the Suns want to reach new heights and bring home a championship this year.

It is unclear which specific player Phoenix may try to add. But adding a quality power forward would add necessary depth ahead of the season.