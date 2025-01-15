As soon as the Phoenix Suns swapped Josh Okogie for Nick Richards with the Charlotte Hornets, Shams Charania took to X and explained how the new Phoenix big man fits in with his team.

“Suns land much-needed help at center with Richards, who’s averaged 11.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in nine starts this season,” the tweet reads. “He’s shot 65 percent from the field over the last four seasons, fifth-best in the NBA during that span (min. 800 attempts), per ESPN Research.”

The Charlotte big man has been pivotal for his previous team. Although Mark Williams generated the starts, Richards stepped up in a big way when his number was called. While the numbers are nice, he brings a much-needed physicality and strong presence on the boards.

Interestingly enough, the Suns lead the NBA in a not-so-pleasant statistic. According to Stathead, they have three games this season where they've allowed 20 or more offensive rebounds. The latter of those games came during Tuesday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Shams Charania detailed Nick Richards fit with the Suns

Trading for Richards won't solve Phoenix's underlying issues. However, it's a great start. Not to mention, only giving up second-round picks is crucial. They didn't have to spend a first-round pick acquiring the center. Furthermore, it gives Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro some help on the interior.

Those two have filled Jusuf Nurkic's role nicely, but the team misses his physicality. After Nurkic was involved in a potential trade for Richards, he's staying in Phoenix. Still, the former Charlotte big man can instantaneously bring that bully ball to The Valley. The trade took place during the longest road trip of the season.

The next game the Suns play is on Thursday against the Washington Wizards. It's unclear if Richards will be suiting up for that game, pending a physical. However, if he gets the green light, Phoenix will likely use him right away. Also, he might or might not start. It's all in head coach Mike Budenholzer's hands at this point.