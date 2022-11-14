Published November 14, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns need Cam Johnson’s contributions more than ever now. His shooting and defense are super important but he and the team have to agree to a contract extension this offseason in order to keep him in the desert.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Suns were looking into a four-year contract extension worth around $17 million per year for Johnson before the extension deadline passed.

“The Phoenix Suns discussed a contract extension spanning four years between $66 and $72 million with forward Cameron Johnson at different points before the start of the season, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reports. “…with the salary cap expected to rise significantly, and given Johnson’s prominent role on a championship contender, some around the league believe he can surpass those figures with a good season.”

After emerging as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate last season, Johnson is now a starter following Crowder’s decision to stay away from the team. In eight games this season, Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from deep.

Despite a meniscus tear that will sideline him for a while, Cam Johnson should certainly be able to land a sizable contract extension this offseason. His abilities pair perfectly with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton and he is only 26 years old. He will be a restricted free agent this offseason and Phoenix will look to lock him down on a long-term deal.