Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe and Japan qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris with the best record of FIBA Asia teams in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Watanabe and Japan won three games; one in group play against Finland and then two versus Venezuela and Cape Verde. Japan won qualification for the Olympics for the first time since 1976 (they were hosts of the 2020 Olympics and automatically qualified).

Watanabe, who is the only NBA player on Japan's roster, exceeded 20 points three times in the tournament. He finished with averages of 14.8 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Here is how he reacted to Japan's Olympic berth. Via Suns on X:

"This means a lot to us. I'm very proud of us." 🗣️ @wacchi1013 on Japan qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games! 🇯🇵 🎥: NBA Asia pic.twitter.com/UjNhvpFQ5L — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 2, 2023

“This means a lot to us,” Watanabe said. “It's the first time in like 40-some years, 48? 48 years. You know, we made history. This is the first time we beat [a] European team in the World Cup (Finland).

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

“…So, this means a lot to us. I'm very proud of us.”

Watanabe played through a lower leg/ankle injury throughout the tournament. He will now turn his focus to the Suns' regular season, in which he is expected to be a key piece for a championship team.

Watanabe signed a two-year minimum deal with the Suns in free agency. He shot 44.4 percent (60-of-135) from 3-point range in 2022-23, including over 50 percent on corner attempts.

Watanabe played with Suns forward Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets before he was traded. Durant assisted Watanabe 14 times this past season.

Watanabe had at least two blocks in four of Japan's five games in the World Cup. The Suns are coached by Frank Vogel, who helped lead teams to the top defensive rating three times as coach.