Giannis Antetokounmpo may or may not ask for a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason. Antetokounmpo has played his entire 12-year NBA career with the Bucks and won them their first NBA title in 50 years, but it's becoming increasingly clear that the franchise might not be able to build another realistic contender around the two-time MVP. Rumors have been swirling for a while about a Giannis trade demand, and it's no surprise that the New York Knicks have been mentioned as a possible destination after their loss in the Eastern Conference Finals.

While a Giannis-to-Knicks trade recently got cold water dumped on it by SNY's Ian Begley, never say never in the NBA. So, what would this kind of blockbuster deal look like and how would it impact New York's outlook moving forward?

What would it take to add Giannis Antetokounmpo to Knicks?

Objectively, the Knicks do not have the assets to add Antetokounmpo, at least not if the Bucks held out for the best offer possible. But if Giannis asks out, he'll likely have a trade list for Milwaukee to work from. While the Bucks don't have to trade him to a preferred destination, superstars of his magnitude usually have a say where they wind up. And, of course, The Greek Freak has voiced his adoration for New York.

Antetokounmpo is set to make $57.6 million in 2025-26, so the Knicks would have to get in that range. Coincidentally, Karl-Anthony Towns ($53.1 million) and Miles McBride ($4.3 million) make up $57.4 million. Theoretically, a deal around those two could work. And while New York just added Towns immediately prior to the 2024-25 season, there was some alleged dissatisfaction with Towns over his lack of effort and/or understanding of defensive schemes.

So, considering the role that player complaints reportedly played in coach Tom Thibodeau's demise, it's plausible that team president Leon Rose is at least considering a deal like this.

New York could also add draft capital to a deal. In fact, it would be a necessity. They could include first-round pick swaps and/or a protected Philadelphia 76ers first-round pick. New York could also send the least favorable of the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets' first-round picks in 2029.

Obviously, New York would prefer to keep some first-round picks. But the allure of adding Antetokounmpo would be far too much to pass up, regardless how many first-round pick swaps the Bucks demand.

What would Giannis do to New York's depth?

This is where an Antetokounmpo-to-New York trade gets interesting. Would it improve the Knicks? Almost certainly. But how much depth would remain?

Adding Antetokounmpo would likely hurt New York's depth, which was less-than-stellar to begin with. On most nights, the Knicks only played eight players meaningful minutes, and some of those rotation players will become free agents.

New York must re-sign or replace Cam Payne, Delon Wright, Landry Shamet, and Precious Achiuwa—although Payne and Wright are redundant in that they're both backup point guards. Sending McBride to Milwaukee and having Payne and Wright enter free agency means that adding a strong veteran playmaker would be a must.

Additionally, sending Towns to Milwaukee means that Mitchell Robinson would be the only remaining center with NBA experience on the roster. Granted, Ariel Hukporti showed promise last season, but a center combination of the injury-plagued Robinson and the inexperienced Hukporti should be backed up with at least one reliable center. In other words, the Knicks would have to also hope to add a solid center on a minimum deal.

How would Giannis impact Knicks on defense, offense?

If we assume free agent signings go well, the promise on the offensive and defensive ends is enticing, to say the least. Antetokounmpo is a defensive menace. He has been named to five NBA All-Defensive Teams and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2019-20. His length and athleticism make him an incredible shot blocker (1.2 blocks per game). But he's also a threat to jump passing lanes and take turnovers coast-to-coast. A lineup of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Antetokounmpo, and Robinson would be menacing, switching almost everything and being incredibly difficult to shoot over.

Antetokounmpo is also a versatile and athletic beast on the offensive end. It's unfortunate that the Knicks would be sending out their best 3-point shooter in Towns in exchange for a guy who made only 22% of his 3-point attempt in 2024-25, but the pros far outweigh the cons. Antetokounmpo can push the pace and gets to the rim at will no matter the situation. He's also, somewhat quietly, a significantly above-average passer (6.5 assists per game in 2024-25).

Sure, Antetokounmpo presents lineup challenges on the offensive end of the floor, but he's so talented that they're good problems to have. He represents a second player who can create shots for himself, and he would arguably become the best and most-accomplished player in Knicks history. Pairing him with someone like Brunson, who is everything Antetokounmpo hoped Damian Lillard would be when he was added to Milwaukee two years ago, would presumably be a dream come true for all involved.

There are still a number of hurdles to the Knicks adding Antetokounmpo. And, frankly, it's probably unlikely. But rumors suggest it's at least a possibility. If we know anything about Leon Rose, it's that he's not afraid to pursue blockbuster deals.