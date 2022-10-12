Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed

Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns are headed for a break up. The only question remaining is where Crowder will be traded. Recent reports have linked the veteran forward to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, stating that Atlanta and Miami are his two preferred trade destinations, per Yahoo Sports.

From a mutual interest perspective, the report states that the Heat may be interested in Jae Crowder as a PJ Tucker replacement. Crowder and Tucker are similar players with a hustle-first type of mindset. However, they both add a decent amount of offensive value as well. Yahoo Sports states that the Heat may wait and see if the Suns and Crowder agree to a buyout. That would allow them to sign Jae Crowder without dealing away key pieces in a trade.

The Suns and Hawks have reportedly discussed deals throughout the offseason. Atlanta is building a winner after acquiring Dejounte Murray to give them a big three alongside Trae Young and John Collins. Jae Crowder would provide them with value as an impactful role player.

Jae Crowder is 32-years old and will not make or break a team’s season. But he’s an established veteran who knows what it takes to win. Crowder has been a key piece to the puzzle in Phoenix with the Suns over the past few years. The Suns will miss what he brings to the table without question.

Jae Crowder can still wind up on a number of different teams. However, the Hawks and Heat are reportedly his preferred options.