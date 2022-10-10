Hawks joining Jae Crowder trade sweepstakes as one of many entrants

Following a surprise run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, the Atlanta Hawks scuffled through a disappointing 2022 season, finishing 43-39 and suffering a first-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat. However, the Hawks have higher ambitions and they might not be done upgrading the roster just yet. Enter Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Hawks have entered the sweepstakes for the Suns’ 32-year old forward.

“Sources tell me the Hawks have emerged as a suitor among interested teams in Suns forward Jae Crowder. The Hawks and Suns have had conversations in recent weeks and months, I’m told, as Atlanta has seen if there’s a pathway to bring Crowder into a big three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins. Several teams have been engaged on a potential deal for Crowder, who remains away from the Suns as both sides work on a resolution for his future,” Charania reported.

Trae Young isn’t the best on the defensive end, which is why it’s a potentially shrewd move for the Hawks if they were to add a bit more defensive tenacity even after the addition of All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.

Jae Crowder will provide a certain brand of intimidation should he move to Atlanta. He will be a seamless fit as one of the more reliable 3 and D combo forwards in the entire NBA alongside the ball-dominant exploits of Young and Murray.

In 67 starts last season with the Suns, Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 threes (on 5.4 attempts) and 1.4 steals in 28.1 minutes a night. A crucial part of the Suns’ remarkable franchise turnaround in the past two campaigns, the relationship between Crowder and the franchise had clearly gone sour over the offseason following a lack of guarantee regarding the 6’6 forward’s starting role amidst the emergence of fourth-year sharpshooter Cameron Johnson.

The 11-year forward out of Marquette had been angling for a move back to the Heat, the team with which he made the NBA Finals back in 2020. However, such a trade could prove to be tricky due to salary cap constraints.

There will be no such issues in a potential deal with the Hawks. The Hawks could potentially package Justin Holiday and Jalen Johnson in a move for Jae Crowder to bolster the team’s chances to win now.