It’s never too late to add important pieces to a championship contender. The Phoenix Suns had a rather quiet off-season despite the trade rumors around them. However, with the Utah Jazz set to blow things up in a rebuild attempt, there are some pieces that Phoenix might be interested in picking up from their former rival.

It seems like they already have a target in mind from the Jazz fire sale, too. The Suns have reportedly already reached out to Utah about a potential Bojan Bogdanovic. The Croatian veteran was one of the pieces frequently mentioned as a trade chip for the team in the event of a Donovan Mitchell trade. (via Arizona Sports)

Bogdanovic has been a solid piece at the wings for most of his NBA career. His role blossomed in Utah, showing off his chops as a secondary playmaker and a decent defender against certain matchups. Of course, Bogdanovic’s bread-and-butter is his three-point shooting. The Suns will surely find a good use for him if they do acquire him.

The Suns looking to avenge a rather disappointing end to their 2021 season. They entered the playoffs as the prohibitive favorite to win the NBA title, thanks to their league-best record. However, they struggled to put away the eighth-seeded Pelicans in the first-round. They then proceeded to get knocked out by the upstart Dallas Mavericks in the second-round in embarrassing fashion.

Bogdanovic would certainly bring a sense of stability to a Suns bench that is becoming more and more of a liability. Cameron Payne failed to capitalize on his breakout year in 2021. With Bogdanovic in the fold, Phoenix will have a more stable playmaker to lead the bench mob when their stars rest.