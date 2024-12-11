The Phoenix Suns are amid a three-game losing skid, and it hasn't been encouraging for some to see. Regardless, point guard Tyus Jones and forward Royce O'Neale have a different outlook on their losing streak. Both players spoke after Tuesday's practice and explained what they believe the underlying issue is.

“We're not playing a complete 48 minutes,” Jones said via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. “I think we're playing well enough to win, but we're not playing a full 48. We have stretches throughout the game where we get careless. Too many turnovers and not getting the stops that we need.

“If we can kind of eliminate those stretches, then it'll help the other parts of the game. We're playing well, we're generating good shots, we're connected on defense. Now, it's just about putting together longer stretches of good basketball.”

The Suns have put together solid stretches during the season, most notably at the beginning. For instance, they began the campaign with a 9-2 record. Although those 11 games were with Kevin Durant, it's been a story with him out. He's missed the past three Suns games with an ankle injury. While Durant has a target return date, it hasn't prevented Phoenix from making mistakes throughout these games.

In every game, they had the lead in the second half. Unlike the first 11 games, they weren't able to sustain the lead. The first game against the New Orleans Pelicans was the exception to the rule. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram caught fire and scored 21 points in the third quarter. That catapulted the rest of the team to score. However, the last two games could have been key wins for the Suns.

Tyus Jones and Royce O'Neale have benefited the Suns during this stretch

Luckily, both Jones and O'Neale have performed well and risen to the occasion for Phoenix. Still, the loss doesn't come as a result of one or two players. Although Bradley Beal and Devin Booker haven't performed like their fellow teammates during this stretch, it's unfair to place all the blame on them.

For instance, the point guard is averaging 15.7 points and 5.3 assists a night on 47.8 percent shooting from deep. O'Neale has been a monster, averaging 19.3 points per game over this stretch. Not to mention, he's shooting an absurd 58.8 percent from the floor and 63.6 percent from three.

O'Neale even dropped a career-high 23 points against the Miami Heat on Saturday. Regardless, those two have done what they can, but it isn't enough. Jones echoed a calm sentiment despite the current Suns skid.

“This road trip was tough because we felt like we played overall pretty well,” Jones said. “We were competing, we were together. We just had stretches where we didn't make shots, or we let the defensive pressure kind of get to us and turn the ball over too many times. There are things like that, but we just have to learn from it. Stay with it; it's a long season. It's just room to grow.”

Jones is right. Phoenix has only played 23 games so far, which is a little more than a quarter of the season. Still, after starting with a 9-2 record, the Suns have fallen pretty far. Without Durant, the team simply looks lost. With either Friday or Sunday set to be Durant's return, the Suns have time before their next game. As O'Neale mentioned to AZCentral's Duane Rankin, the team is picking apart components from each game as to why they lost.



“I think it's different things throughout each game,” O'Neale said. “It's different stretches of the game where maybe we had a bad stretch of how the other team went on the run or us having a couple of costing turnovers or simply us just missing shots. We're doing all the right things, making the right plays. It's just about sticking with them.”

When KD is on the floor, they're 11-2 on the season. The shortcomings aren't reflective of Durant, but they play a key component. Jones and O'Neale have done all they can to step up to the plate. However, getting back to the basics and playing a consistent 48 minutes, with or without Durant, will prove crucial in the thick of the Suns season.