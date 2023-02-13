All eyes Sunday night were on the massive Super Bowl 57 matchup in Glendale between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Free agent NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was among those glue to the action, and he was not able to help himself from shading his former team, the New York Giants, following a big punt return play by former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

“And they traded him….. 😂😂 I just feel like life is ALLLL about situations,” Odell Beckham Jr. posted on Twitter after Toney’s highlight.

Toney scored a five-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to give the Chiefs the lead in Super Bowl 57 but he was far from done. Shortly after that, he would return a punt for 65 yards which perfectly set up another great opportunity for the Chiefs to score a touchdown — which they did with Skyy Moore scoring on a four-yard reception to put Kansas City ahead by seven points.

It could be remembered that Toney was traded by the Giants to the Chiefs back in October 2022 for a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Toney was a first-round selection (20th overall) by the Giants back in the 2021 NFL Draft but the team decided it was time for them to part ways with him before he even finished his second season with the team. And thanks to that, Toney, who still has two more years left on his current contract, is now a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.