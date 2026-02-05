UFC Vegas 114 has its first notable shake-up ahead of the March 14 date, with L. Kavanagh out of the bout and veteran flyweight Charles Johnson stepping in to face Bruno Silva. The update was first reported by Laerte Viana, and it adds a familiar name—and a very specific kind of pace—to a matchup that suddenly looks harder to predict on paper.

Johnson has built his UFC run on volume and urgency. Whether he’s banking rounds with long combinations or dragging opponents into high-tempo exchanges, he’s typically at his best when the fight gets busy and messy. That matters here, because late replacements don’t just change the name on the bout agreement—they change the rhythm of the preparation. A fighter expecting one look in camp often gets a completely different problem on fight week.

For Silva, the assignment comes with a clear warning label. If he gives Johnson time to settle into his jab-and-volume game, the fight can quickly turn into a points battle fought at Johnson’s preferred speed. If Silva can disrupt that pace early—by forcing respect in the pocket, attacking the body, or finding timely counters—he can make Johnson pay for stepping in on short notice. Either way, the matchup now reads like a classic clash between pressure and composure, and it should produce a clean answer about who can impose their style first.

The broader card remains in flux from this update alone, but this replacement is the kind that can elevate a fight from “solid booking” to “can’t-miss for the division,” simply because Johnson rarely has quiet outings.

Updated UFC Vegas 114 fight card