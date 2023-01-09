By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Rob Gronkowski’s latest collaboration with FanDuel will involve him kicking a field goal during a live Super Bowl commercial in a campaign the company is calling the “Kick of Destiny,” it announced on Monday.

Fans will be allowed to place bets on the four-time Super Bowl champion making or missing the field goal, with FanDuel committed to paying out $10 million in free bets for the promotion.

Any customer who places a Super Bowl bet of five dollars or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10 million in free bets if the five-time Pro-Bowler makes the kick. The betting site introduced the campaign with a first spot on Monday morning:

The integrated campaign will “follow Gronk’s journey throughout the NFL playoffs, including his training with a legendary NFL kicker, as he aims to win fans their share of $10 million in free FanDuel bets.”

“Our first-ever Super Bowl commercial will be more than just a television spot – it will create a moment that will bring fans together, and give them something to collectively cheer for,” FanDuel Executive Vice President of Marketing Andrew Sneyd said on Monday. “It’s an unprecedented field goal attempt on live TV…so anything can happen.”

Unsurprisingly, Rob Gronkowski is betting on himself to kick the field goal: “I spent my career catching the ball, but I always knew I could kick it and now I’ll do it live in front of football fans everywhere during the Super Bowl. With $10 million in free FanDuel bets on the line, I’m training every day to give fans something to root for and to watch the Kick of Destiny live on national television.”

Gronk kicking a field goal on live television with money on the line will certainly add a little more value than the usual Super Bowl commercial come February.

The former NFL legend teamed up with FanDuel as an exclusive brand partner in December.