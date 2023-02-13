Right after the conclusion of Super Bowl 57, FanDuel Sportsbook released the early rundown of Super Bowl 58 odds. Not surprisingly, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win it all again next year in Las Vegas, as they currently carry a price of +600 to repeat.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, have Super Bowl odds of +850. The Bills fell short of their goal once again in the 2022 NFL season. While they finished the regular season with a 13-3 record to win the AFC East division, the Bills failed to get past the Divisional Round, losing in that portion of the NFL playoffs to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, who were then eventually dethroned by Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Right behind the Bills are Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, who just got victimized by the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. The Eagles were so close to having a Super Bowl parade back home, as they erected a 10-point lead at the half of the game versus the Chiefs, but simply couldn’t finish the job. Philly is given +900 Super Bowl odds for the 2023 NFL season. It’s the same price shared by the Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers, who got stopped in their tracks by the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

As for the long shots, there are the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans, who would be needing some sort of a miracle to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy next season based on their current Super Bowl odds. All three teams are given +2800 odds to win.