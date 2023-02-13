Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions again after making a huge comeback Sunday night in Glendale against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It was just everybody. It did not come from one person, Patrick Mahomes said during the postgame interview on the field. “We had to step our game up. Our defense played their ass off in the second half. Our offense, we found a way. I just want to thank everybody, man.

It took a huge performance from Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs to overcome the NFC champions. Mahomes, at one point, looked as though he was in trouble of missing the second half when he was seen limping off the field during the last Kansas City possession before halftime. Instead, Mahomes came out firing in the final two quarters of Super Bowl 57 to tow the Chiefs to a 38-35 come-from-behind victory.

Patrick Mahomes finished Super Bowl 57 with 182 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions and no sacks taken while completing 21 of his 27 throws. Credit should also go to Kansas City’s offensive line which stepped up big time in the face of the Eagles’ pass rush.

The Chiefs are back on top of the football world and that’s despite the fact that Patrick Mahomes was not at 100% form in Super Bowl 57 because of an ankle issue. On top of the win versus the Eagles, Mahomes was also named the Super Bowl 57 MVP, thus becoming just the first player in the century to win the league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season.