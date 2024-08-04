The Carolina Panthers were among the worst teams in the NFL last season, a mark they're hoping to avoid in 2024. But as training camp continues, the Panthers were just dealt a significant blow thanks to an ijury suffered by wide receiver Xavier Legette.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales confirmed Legette is dealing with an injury to his lower leg, via Joe Person of The Athletic.

Canales then confirmed that the current injury isn't related to the hamstring ailment that had caused Legette to miss previous offseason team activities. Furthermore, Legette's subsequent X-rays came back negative, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Panthers hoping Xavier Legette returns before Week 1

Last season while playing with South Carolina, Legette amassed impressive numbers by racking up seven touchdowns while hauling in 71 passes for a total of 1,255 yards. He was intriguing enough for the Panthers to trade up in the Draft to be able to select him.

While Legette lacks quickness and refinement at the line of scrimmage, he makes up for it with his long speed. He has enough juice to consistently threaten down the field on go routes, posts and deep crossing routes once he starts striding out. He is also a bully-style yards-after-the-catch wide receiver thanks to his ample speed and strong build.