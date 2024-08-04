The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a training camp QB battle. Veteran Gardner Minshew and second-year QB Aidan O'Connell will duke it out for the right to be the team's starter in 2024. Head coach Antonio Pierce has insisted that the two QBs get the same amount of offseason reps, so it really will be a fair competition between the two.

Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams is one of the players who has the most at stake in the competition. He needs to develop a good rapport with the eventual starter if the Raiders want to have a functioning offense in 2024. Thankfully, it sounds like Adams is putting in the hard work to guarantee that it happens.

“There’s pros and cons, but at the end of the day, we get enough reps with both guys and we are all communicating,” Adams said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “We have really open conversations, and we all get reps with all the quarterbacks . . . and I’m definitely watching at all times, seeing everything and learning how the ball comes out with Gardner versus Aidan. I got my antennas up for everything.”

In many ways, Adams is viewing this training camp as a fresh start. It will be the team's first full year under Pierce and the team will have a new starting QB.

“I like to think it's a fresh slate,” Adams said at the start of training camp. “I got a whole new mentality.”

We can't wait to see what the Raiders are able to accomplish in 2024.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams responds to his documented frustration on Netflix's Receiver program

In the same article, Adams also got real about the raw emotions he showed on Netflix's Receiver show.

“You saw raw emotion [on Netflix] and that was just a genuine look at what we were going through, and it wasn't always the brightest point, but there was a lot of good moments too,” Adams said. “Obviously, it's a television show, at the end of the day, so there's going to be certain narratives and things like that. Not that it was not accurate, because it was very accurate, the way that I felt, the way that the team felt and kind of the place we were in as a unit.”

Adams repeatedly showed his frustration with the Raiders' lack of success in 2023. His emotions got the better a few times, especially as injuries began to pile up.

After one bad injury, Adams dropped the following curse-laden tirade.

“I gotta get the f— outta here before I lose my f—ing life. I ain't never been hit this many f—ing times in my career. Every game, I get f—ed up,” Adams said.

Adams made a point of reassuring us that he's in a better place now.

“But I'm in a really good place right now,” Adams concluded. “I'm really happy to be out here with the guys.”